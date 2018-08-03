A PC has been dismissed following four counts of gross misconduct, including emailing an explicit image to a colleague while on duty.

The disciplinary hearing found all allegations proven and PC Geoff Goodway was dismissed without notice.

The 43-year-old had been a police officer since 2009 and was last stationed at Devizes Borough.

Chief Constable Kier Pritchard, who chaired the hearing, described the outcome as "disappointing".

'Dramatically fell short'

"I hope the outcome of this hearing provides confidence to the public that when a breach of our standards are appropriately identified or raised directly with us we will be robust but fair in how we consider and deal with any complaint," he added.

Angus Macpherson, Wiltshire and Swindon's Police and Crime Commissioner, said those who "fall short" of required standards should be "disciplined appropriately".

"Clearly in this instance, Mr Goodway dramatically fell short of the standards expected by the Force and the public," he said.

"I fully support Chief Constable Pritchard's decision to dismiss with immediate effect after an appropriate investigation into these gross misconduct allegations."

The four allegations proven were:

Pleading guilty to the common assault of a member of the public while not on duty

Sending abusive emails from the Wiltshire Police email system to the same person

Sending an explicit image via the Force's e-mail system to a member of staff while on duty

Neglected to deal with the seizure of cash from an investigation as required by force guidelines

Mr Goodway chose not to attend the hearing at Swindon's Gablecross Police Station on Friday.