Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to the Chemring Countermeasures plant at about 17:00 BST

One person has been killed and another seriously injured in an explosion at a military hardware factory.

Emergency services were called to the Chemring Countermeasures plant in High Post, Salisbury at about 17:00 BST.

Wiltshire Police said one person died at the scene and another was taken to hospital in a serious condition. Next of kin have yet to be informed.

A spokesman said the incident had been contained and there was no risk to people living in the local area.

Products manufactured by the company include flares, chaff, and decoys for use on aircraft and ships.

Wiltshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive are to conduct an investigation into the cause of the explosion.