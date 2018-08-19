Man dies in single-vehicle car crash

A man has died in a single-vehicle car crash in Wiltshire.

Police said it happened on the B4192 near Aldbourne, Marlborough, just after 21:00 BST on Saturday.

The 41-year-old man, from the Thatcham area, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested by Thames Valley Police on Sunday morning on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police said a silver Ford Galaxy left the road and rolled several times before coming to rest on the verge.

The man who was arrested has been taken to hospital as a precaution and will be questioned by police in due course, a spokesman added.

The road was closed for about nine hours and reopened shortly before 06:00.