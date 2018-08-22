Image copyright Geograph Image caption The event was held on National Trust land near Lacock Abbey

A charity which held a living history event on National Trust land has defended its sale of Nazi memorabilia.

Items sold at the West Wiltshire Military Vehicle Trust (MVT) event included an original Star of David arm patch that Jews were forced to wear.

John Wardle, from the MVT, confirmed the items were on sale on National Trust land near Lacock Abbey but said it was not illegal.

The National Trust has warned the charity not do it again.

The matter came to light when a visitor attended the event at the village playing field leased to the parish council by the National Trust.

She told The Sun newspaper she cried when she saw people in German military uniforms from the Second World War.

"It was fascist fetishism," she said. People were posing with these 'soldiers'."

'Insensitive'

About 8,000 people attended the Lacock at War event, which is in its seventh year.

A National Trust spokesman said: "The event was organised by the Military Vehicle Trust and included uniforms and materials, which understandably caused distress and led to a complaint.

"We will make it very clear to the MVT that these displays were insensitive, unacceptable and should not be repeated."

He added the Trust had no direct involvement in the event.

John Wardle, secretary of MVT, said "One of the traders was selling Nazi memorabilia. There's nothing illegal about selling Nazi memorabilia.

"There were no Nazis at the event - there were people dressed in German uniforms but they weren't Nazis."

He said the person who made the complaint was American and it was illegal to sell Nazi memorabilia in the US.

Mr Wardle added there had been no complaints in the past.