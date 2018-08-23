Image copyright Google Image caption Wicks met the girls while working as a production manager at Swindon's Wyvern Theatre

A former theatre worker who indecently assaulted two under-age girls has been jailed for 10 years.

David Wicks of Westergate, Chichester, pleaded guilty at Swindon Crown Court to nine counts of indecent assault on the girls, then aged 14 and 15.

Police said the 56-year-old "preyed on" the "vulnerable" girls while he worked on productions at Swindon's Wyvern Theatre.

The incidents took place between 1996 and 1997, and between 1999 and 2001.

Det Con Mike Armishaw, from Wiltshire Police, said: "For years David Wicks worked at the Wyvern Theatre, and during the summer youth projects he was able to identify young vulnerable girls, prey on them and ultimately go on to abuse them.

"His pattern of offending demonstrated that he was able to manipulate situations to his advantage and was extremely calculated in doing so.

"David Wicks' guilty plea reflects the overwhelming level of evidence that he was faced with."

Wicks was also put on the sex offenders register and given a sexual offences prevention order for life.

Six other charges will remain on file.