A police cordon put around Queen Elizabeth Gardens in Salisbury in July has been lifted.

The area was sealed off after four people were exposed to the nerve agent Novichok.

In March, Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found collapsed on a bench in the Maltings shopping centre, near the gardens.

In June, Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley fell ill after they visited the gardens. Ms Sturgess later died.

Police said the site was now safe and could be returned to public use.

Nearby streams and rivers were also searched as part of the investigation.

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills said: "Today marks a milestone in terms of our ongoing response to the incident.

"Queen Elizabeth Gardens has been searched by specially-trained officers and the results reviewed.

"Decontamination activity was conducted, is now complete and the site is safe and can be returned to public use."

The Skripals were found unconscious suffering from the effects of the nerve agent on 4 March.

Ms Skripal and her father were discharged from Salisbury District Hospital in April and May respectively, following treatment.

Ms Sturgess died after she and Mr Rowley collapsed after exposure to the nerve agent on 30 June.