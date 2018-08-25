Image caption Jayne Parsons decided to "give it a go" because she "doesn't like paying money out unnecessarily"

A poem about running to the toilet has won a motorist a reprieve from a council parking fine.

Jayne Parsons was issued with the ticket for parking on yellow lines outside her home in Salisbury.

She said she knew she was in the wrong, but appealed in the form of a poem.

Wiltshire Council responded with its own poem and wrote "on this occasion we are pleased to say, you do not have to pay".

Ms Parsons said she was loading up her car Butts Road with homemade cakes and biscuits to raise money for a local riding club.

She wrote, "before these events, I get a nervous tum. For the toilet I had to run."

When she received the council's poem, she said she was shocked to have "got out of the fine, even though I was parked in the wrong place".

Poem written by Jayne Parsons to Wiltshire Council Parking Services

Dear Sir, or to whom it may concern,

A parking fine I did earn.

I was parked outside my house on yellow lines,

Intending to move and dodge your fines.

But on Sunday I was loading my car

With food and cakes for a horse show; not far

Before these events, I get a nervous tum,

For the toilet I had to run.

And with not a moment to lose,

I made it indoors to release my poos!

I couldn't move until all was done,

But when I returned the fine was done.

I thought it better was be discreet

And leave the car parked in the street.

Next time I'll move and not be a pain,

But if I get caught short, I'll s*** in the drain.

Jayne Parsons received this response from the council

The penalty charge notice was correctly issued as the vehicle was parked in a restricted street during prescribed hours. In this instance the restriction is clearly indicated by the double yellow lines which are in effect at all times.

However, in considering people's circumstances,

The council is often led song and dances,

It's difficult to know the truth,

And quite often we would ask for proof,

But the photographs the officer has taken,

Shows that indeed, you had been baking,

These cakes had been loaded in your Land Rover,

On the double yellow lines it was parked over,

So on this occasion we are pleased to say,

The council accept your appeal, you do not have to pay.