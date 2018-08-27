Wiltshire Police is being investigated by the police watchdog over its actions prior to a man being found dead at his home.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the investigation was launched following the death of Nicholas Goddard.

He was found dead at the address in New Road, Marlborough on 10 August.

Police had been sent to the property following concerns for Mr Goddard's welfare.

A spokesman said the IOPC was looking at "all aspects of prior police contact including any licensing issues" in relation to a gun.

"The investigation follows a mandatory referral from Wiltshire Police and is in its early stages," the spokesman added.