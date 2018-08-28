Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened off Bath Road at a bridge known locally as Prison Bridge

A 21-year-old woman has died in a car crash.

The car crashed after it was driven off Bath Road in Devizes, Wiltshire, at a bridge over the Kennet and Avon Canal just after 23:00 BST on Monday.

The woman died at the scene and a 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital. The road was closed for seven hours while an investigation was carried out.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, who were also in the car, have been arrested and were assisting officers with inquiries.

The vehicle involved was travelling towards Caen Hill when it left the road at a bridge known locally as Prison Bridge.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward and anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.