Karly Heweson was killed in a car crash in Devizes on Monday evening

A woman who died in a car crash has been described as a "fantastic mum" to her young son.

Karly Heweson, 21, from Devizes was killed in a crash on the bridge over the Kennet and Avon Canal in Bath Road, Devizes, at about 23:00 BST on Monday.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

Wiltshire Police said the suspects were later released while inquiries continue.

In a tribute, Ms Heweson's family described her as "a free spirit and wonderful young lady with so much to live for"

In a tribute to Ms Heweson, her family said she was "a free spirit and wonderful young lady with so much to live for".

"Just under two years ago she became a mother to beautiful Joshua giving us the most precious grandson," they said.

"Karly was a fantastic mum and we were looking forward to making lots more happy memories with her and Joshua."

The vehicle involved was travelling towards Caen Hill when it crashed on the bridge, known locally as Prison Bridge.