Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened near the village of East Knoyle in Wiltshire

A paraglider has died after apparently clipping an overhead power line while flying in failing light.

The 25-year-old man fell to the ground near East Knoyle in Wiltshire having suffered severe burns, it is believed.

South Western Ambulance Service medics spent 20 minutes trying to resuscitate him but he died at the scene.

It is thought he may not have seen the power line. About 1,100 homes were left without power for 75 minutes in the area.

The accident happened on Friday just before 19:45 BST Wiltshire police confirmed. Details of the incident have only just emerged.

South Western Ambulance Service said it sent two medics in rapid response vehicles, a road ambulance and an air ambulance to the accident.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said: "Our engineers arrived quickly on scene and worked with the responding emergency services to provide professional help and support."

The details have been passed to the coroner's office, police added.