Image copyright @Trow_Fire_Stn Image caption Marge was discovered at the bottom of a dry well after her owner heard her barks

A dog has "remarkably" survived a 40ft (15m) fall down a well in Wiltshire.

Marge, a spaniel, went missing on a farm near Amesbury and was discovered at the bottom of a pumping well after her owner heard her barks.

A specialist fire crew using ropes spent over an hour lowering a crew member down into the well to retrieve Marge and winch her to safety.

A spokesman for the service said Marge was uninjured and "pretty chilled" when she got to the surface.

Image copyright @Trow_Fire_Stn Image caption Crews involved in Marge's rescue said it was "remarkable" she was not hurt

Crews involved in her rescue on Saturday afternoon said it had been a relief when she was brought to the surface.

"The well was dry, making her recovery uninjured quite remarkable," a spokesman said. "But thankfully she was up and walking around."

After being checked over by a vet as a precautionary measure, Marge was returned to her owner.

