Image copyright Highways England South West Image caption The lorry overturned early on Sunday morning

An overturned milk tanker has forced the partial closure of the M4 motorway in Wiltshire.

It happened between junction 17 for Chippenham and junction 18 for Dodington at about 06:30 BST.

Highways England said the tanker had now been righted but it needed to be drained before it could be recovered.

The westbound carriageway is expected to remain closed until Sunday evening while carriageway repairs are carried out following a "severe" diesel spill.

One lane is also closed in the eastbound direction to allow the milk to be drained safely, a spokesman said.

Drivers have been advised to follow diversion signs and to allow extra time for their journeys.

Image copyright Highways England South West Image caption Highways England said the milk had to be drained from the tanker before it could be recovered