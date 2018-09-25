Wiltshire

Canal boat 'sank by stag party' near Bradford-on-Avon

  • 25 September 2018
George
Image caption George Ward had lived on his boat for seven years

Police are investigating after a house boat on the Kennet and Avon Canal sank, leaving its owner homeless.

Nearby boat owners say George Ward's vessel sank after a boat piloted by members of a stag party went past it at speed, creating a wave and causing it to take on water.

The barge, which he had owned for seven years, sank early on Saturday.

Mr Ward said he is now sleeping in a tent he had been given, in order to ensure his possessions are not stolen.

'Glug glug glug'

He said: "From the damage being caused to the boat sinking was about eight hours and it all happened in the dark."

"When I woke up there was about half a metre of water beside the bed and all my clothing was wet... and that was at twenty-past-four on Saturday morning.

"It's not nice to stand on the canal bank and watch it go glug glug glug."

Nearly £7,000 has been raised via a crowd funding website set up by Laura Darling, who has a boat moored near Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire, which is near to Mr Ward's boat.

The Canal and River Trust said it is "concerned to hear about people acting inconsiderately" and added anyone in charge of a boat needs to be aware of the responsibility for people's safety at all times.

