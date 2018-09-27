Image copyright PA Image caption Zizzi restaurant was closed after the attempted poisoning in March for refurbishment and maintenance

A restaurant which was shut after traces were found of a nerve agent used against a former Russian spy and his daughter is due to reopen.

Zizzi in Salisbury was closed after Sergei and Yulia Skripal were taken ill on 4 March.

Authorities give it a "clean bill of health" after "extensive cleaning and testing by specialist teams".

Rez Ghodse, from Zizzi, said they were "very pleased" and "couldn't wait to reopen to the public soon".

He said: "It's been a difficult few months for all of us in Salisbury and we thank both our teams and customers for their patience.

"While we can't confirm a date for reopening just yet, myself and the team look forward to welcoming our Salisbury customers back into the restaurant before Christmas."

Image caption The Zizzi restaurant in Salisbury has been given a "clean bill of health"

Alistair Cunningham, from Wiltshire Council, said: "This is a real milestone as Zizzi is the final site in the city centre to be handed back following the clean-up by specialist teams.

"We recognise there is still work to be done to increase visitor confidence and to continue to support local traders and businesses."

A statement from the local authority said the restaurant was given "a clean bill of health" by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) following "extensive cleaning and testing by specialist teams".

The attack on Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, left them hospitalised for weeks.

Police linked the attack to another poisoning in June in which Dawn Sturgess and her partner Charlie Rowley were exposed to Novichok in nearby Amesbury, after handling a contaminated perfume dispenser.

Ms Sturgess died in hospital in July.