A 68-year-old man has died in a crash involving a three-wheeled car and a lorry on the M4 in Wiltshire.

The man was driving a red Morgan when the crash happened at about 09:45 BST on the westbound carriageway between junctions 16 and 17.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wiltshire Police said formal identification has not yet taken place but his family have been informed. The force also appealed for witnesses to come forward.