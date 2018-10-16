Image caption Angela Jordan had held the post at Swindon's Prospect Hospice since 2010

The chief executive of a hospice, criticised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) over low staffing levels and bullying complaints, has resigned.

Angela Jordan had held the post at Swindon's Prospect Hospice since 2010.

A spokesman for the hospice said Ms Jordan resigned for "personal reasons".

The hospice confirmed interim chief operating officer, Irene Watkins, will lead the charity as it tackles "ongoing challenges set for us by the CQC".

In June, the hospice was issued with a warning notice for breaching social care regulations.

It followed an unannounced inspection in February amid concerns about staff numbers and complaints.

'Demotivated and humiliated'

The CQC said said, when inspectors visited, the inpatient unit had a "high number of vacancies" and on nine occasions in January and February it was "insufficiently staffed".

It reported that staff said they felt "demotivated and humiliated".

Inspectors also said there were numerous medicine errors and not all nurses were trained in end-of-life care, which increased the risk of "unsafe treatment".

The centre, which cares for more than 6,000 patients, family members and friends each year, was rated good overall at its previous inspection, in 2016.

The hospices's Tim Willis said the board of trustees will begin the process of recruiting a new chief executive following Ms Jordan's resignation.

He said: "As we now look to the future we are confident that, thanks to the great team of staff across the hospice as well as our valued volunteers, we will continue going from strength to strength."

A new CQC report is expected to be published in November.