A man lost part of his ear when he was assaulted outside a pub.

The victim, in his 20s was attacked with a bottle in the car park of The Messenger in Covingham, Swindon, at about 23:30 BST on Friday.

He received hospital treatment for a severe cut to his head, which resulted in him losing the top of his ear.

Two men, aged 21 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, and have been released under investigation.

Wiltshire Police is appealing for witnesses to contact the force.

Detective Sergeant Scott Anger said: "This was a nasty assault which has left the victim with a serious injury which will require ongoing medical treatment."