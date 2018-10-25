Image caption Some Twitter users were positive, saying the display was 'stunning' and 'thought-provoking'

An artwork in a Salisbury shopping centre marking the centenary of World War One has been branded "disrespectful" on social media.

Another tweet described the red tree as an oddity, saying: "Christmas and Remembrance Sunday, together at last in one oddly conceived package".

Shopping centre manager Jon Osgood says the work had won positive feedback.

He said: "We're looking forward to seeing people use it as a place to visit to pay their respects."

The poppies are shaped into a large cone, reminiscent of a Christmas tree, posing the question of whether Remembrance Sunday and Christmas should be combined as they are two very different events.

But the Royal British Legion said it was "grateful to all individuals, as well as any shops, pubs and other commercial enterprises, which choose to show their support for the Armed Forces Community".

Since the BBC shared images of the tree, which has been displayed in Old George Mall, it has prompted dozens of reactions - many which were critical of the artwork.

Mr Osgood said the giant poppy tree formed part of the Remembrance Day activities taking place across the city over the coming weeks.

He said: "We've had very positive reactions to the tree across our social media platforms and through feedback from staff, and we're looking forward to seeing people of Salisbury use it as a place to visit to pay their respects.

"We hope the tree inspires people to donate to help the Royal British Legion continue with the vital work they do in supporting veterans and their families."

Other Twitter users were more positive, saying the display was "stunning" and "thought-provoking".