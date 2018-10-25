Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Peter Johns was described in court as a man with a "tendency towards angry outbursts"

A bus driver who crushed a pedestrian between his bus and a parked car has been sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Peter Johns, 62, mounted the kerb and ignored Mark Scott waving at him and banging on the bus, Swindon Crown Court heard.

Mr Scott was badly hurt in the incident in the town on 24 February.

Judge Robert Pawson described Johns as a man with a "tendency towards angry outbursts" who deliberately ignored the rules of the road.

He said Johns took an "enormous risk" by attempting the "manifestly dangerous manoeuvre".

'Squeeze through'

The court heard that Mr Scott was saying goodbye to his mother, who had parked on the kerb outside the Great Western Hotel on Station Road at about 19:00 GMT.

The bus driven by Johns came around the corner and the driver "thought he could squeeze through the gap" in the road by mounting the kerb.

Mr Scott was crushed between the vehicle and his mother's car and suffered injuries including a broken pelvis and perforated bladder.

The court heard that Johns thought the man was "simply being rude" by waving at him and banging on the bus, which was why he continued.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mark Scott was crushed outside the Great Western Hotel in Swindon

CCTV from inside the bus showed passengers urgently gesticulating to Johns to stop the bus and in statements they said Johns angrily dismissed them when they said Mr Scott had been hit.

The incident had a "massive effect on him and his entire family", prosecutor Colin Meeke said.

"He is still not fit to work and now walks with a stick," Mr Meeke said.

Simon Goodman, defending, described it as "one brief moment of anger" from a man with an "unblemished driving history".

Johns, of St Michael's Avenue, Highworth, Wiltshire, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road accident.

He was disqualified from driving for two years.