Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption The Magna Carta was not damaged in the smash and grab attempt

A man has been arrested for trying to steal the Magna Carta from its display at Salisbury Cathedral.

Alarms went off after the suspect smashed holes into the glass box which protects the valuable document on Thursday afternoon at about 17:00 BST.

The 45-year-old is being held on suspicion of attempted theft, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Magna Carta has not been damaged and nobody was injured, police said.

Police added that the suspect has been taken to Melksham police station where he is being questioned.

The Magna Carta is a charter of rights agreed by King John of England in 1215. It is considered one of Britain's most influential legal documents.

Only four copies exist and Salisbury Cathedral is home to the best preserved version.

A spokeswoman for the cathedral said: "We can confirm that at the end of the afternoon yesterday, a man attempted to break into the case which houses Magna Carta in the Cathedral's Chapter House.

"He was arrested by police shortly afterwards and taken into custody.

"We are very relieved that no one was hurt during the incident and that the Magna Carta itself is undamaged.

"We are very grateful to all who dealt with the situation so swiftly and effectively."

She added that the Magna Carta would not be available to visitors but the cathedral aimed to have it back on display as soon as possible.

The Salisbury copy went on display in 2015 in the 13th-century Chapter House at the cathedral.