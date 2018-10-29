Two dead in car and lorry crash near Westbury
Two people have died in a crash involving a car and an HGV in Wiltshire.
The crash happened on the A350 between Yarnbrook and Westbury, near the junction with Coach Road, at 16:10 GMT on Sunday.
Emergency services tried to save the pair, who were both in the car, but they died at the scene.
Detectives have appealed for witnesses who may have "seen any vehicles driving erratically".
The road remains closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area.