Image caption Police were called to Clifton Street on Saturday night

A teenager was stabbed and two men injured after a crash involving two cars in Swindon.

Police were called to the collision in Clifton Street, Kingshill, at about 19:45 GMT on Saturday.

They said two men and a 15-year-old boy were hurt in "disorder involving the occupants of the two vehicles".

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

'Armed police deployed'

Det Sgt Adrian Bray said: "This was a large scale disorder which involved a number of people, who we believe were known to each other.

"Due to the nature of the incident and the fact that weapons were recovered at the scene, dog units and armed police officers were deployed to the area last night to carry out searches and look for suspects."

Det Sgt Bray asked anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage to contact Wiltshire Police.

He said the injuries of the two men and teenage boy, who were all taken to hospital, were not believed to be life-threatening.