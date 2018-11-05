Image caption Police were called to Clifton Street on Saturday night

Two more men have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed and two men injured following a crash involving two cars.

The crash happened in Clifton Street, Swindon, at 19:45 GMT on Saturday.

A 24-year-old man from Swindon has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Another 24-year-old man, also from Swindon, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

They both remain in custody.

'Complex investigation'

Police said a large quantity of drugs was also seized from an address in the town centre.

Det Insp Paul Hacker, from Swindon CID, said: "This is a complex investigation involving a large number of people involved in a disorder, as well as a number of witnesses who are continuing to help us piece together exactly what happened on Saturday night.

"Please don't be alarmed if you continue to see a police presence in some parts of Swindon, we will be carrying out extra patrols to provide some reassurance for the community."

A 20-year-old man arrested on Saturday night has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.