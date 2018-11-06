Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A419 to the north of its junction with the A361

A motorcyclist died when the bike he was riding collided with a car.

The accident happened on the A419 in Swindon, just after 19:00 GMT on Monday.

The Yamaha rider, a man in his 50s from Swindon who was travelling in the same direction, died at the scene, Gloucestershire Police said.

Part of the road, which links Swindon and Cirencester, was closed until 22:30 while collision investigators examined the scene.

The driver of the Kia is not believed to have been injured.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage of the incident.