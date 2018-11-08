Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A419 to the north of its junction with the A361

A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Swindon has been named by police.

Stephen Speakman, a 55-year-old from North Swindon, was killed when his motorbike collided with a car on the A419 just after 19:00 GMT on Monday.

The driver of the car was not believed to have been injured.

Police appealed for witnesses or dashcam footage. In a statement they said: "Our thoughts remain with Stephen's family".