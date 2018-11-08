Image copyright DPDS Consulting Group Image caption The purpose-built centre will include eight grass pitches and a full-size all-weather illuminated pitch

Swindon Town Football Club has submitted a planning application for a new training centre and HQ.

The £6m proposals for the complex on the former Twelve Oaks Golf Club site at Highworth include a gymnasium and offices.

Eight grass pitches and a full-size, all-weather floodlit 4G pitch will be built on part of the former golf course, as part of the plans.

A separate plan for new homes on part of the site has also been submitted.

The proposals also include plans to realign an access road from Lechlade Road, a new footpath and cycleway, and an existing building will be turned into a restaurant for players.

The all-weather pitch will be available for community use, the club said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The proposals for the former Twelve Oaks Golf Club site at Highworth also include a gymnasium and offices

Plans for a racehorse training yard on a separate part of the site have also been submitted.

The plans are due to be discussed at a Swindon Borough Council planning committee in early 2019.