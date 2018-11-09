Image copyright PA Image caption Labour politicians are demanding a rethink of how children's services are being run and funded

A child has recently died whilst in the care of Swindon Borough Council's social services, councillors were told in a meeting on Thursday evening.

The exact circumstances are not yet publicly known and a serious case review will soon get under way.

The information came to light in a full council meeting after questions from the opposition Labour party.

It brings the number of child deaths in Swindon to four within the past five years.

The council report stated: "The young person's death is recent and has been referred to the Local Safeguarding Children Board which has determined that it meets the criteria for a Serious Case Review."

Last month, Labour councillors expressed concerns over "unknown" serious child abuse cases involving six children.

Political points

The previous cases resulted in three serious case reviews, two of which have been published already and a third which is in the pipeline.

It is not clear what, if any actions, the council could have taken to stop this latest death from happening.

Labour party councillors are now demanding a rethink of how the borough's social services are being run and funded.

The Conservative administration has accused Labour of trying to score political points from family tragedy.