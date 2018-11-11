Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Chippenham
- 11 November 2018
A man has died in hospital after being hit by a car.
The collision, at 03:30 GMT, involved a pedestrian and a Black Vauxhall Vectra which had been heading down Lowden Hill towards the A4 Bath Road in Chippenham, Wiltshire.
The man, believed to be in his 30s, died from his injuries at the Royal United Hospital in Bath, emergency crews said.
The road was closed until 07:30 GMT for investigations.