Image caption The collision caused a crack over three metres long in the market cross building

A 15th Century market structure has been damaged by a recycling lorry.

The octagonal Grade I-listed Market Cross in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, has stood at the centre of the town since 1490.

Residents said the recycling lorry reversed into the pillar, causing a 9ft (3m) long crack, at 07:45 GMT.

Town clerk Jeff Penfold told the Gazette and Herald they would "first have to make sure it's stable" and then "take it from there".

He added: "A couple of years ago it was hit by another lorry delivering to premises in the Market Cross. But this time the damage is more severe."

Image caption Malmesbury Market Cross stands at the centre of the town

A Wiltshire Council team has been working to make the structure safe and a temporary brace has been wrapped around the pillar.

A spokesman for the authority said a Hills Municipal Collections vehicle had "accidently collided" with the Market Cross.

"We are in the process of establishing the circumstances of the accident and the extent of the damage caused," he added.