The new stadium will now be built on the site of the existing facility while the racing season continues

Planning permission for a new arena to be built on the site of a speedway and greyhound stadium has been granted.

Swindon's Abbey Stadium will be replaced to make way for the new facility.

The stadium, in Blunsdon, is home to 2017 Speedway Premier League winners Swindon Robins.

Efforts to build the complex have been ongoing for more than a decade, with planning applications dating back to 2007.

The latest plans include shortened racing tracks and a new two-storey building with a balcony, kennels and speedway pits.

The prefabricated building, built in Port Talbot, has been ready for delivery since last summer.

Permission was granted but the owners Gaming International, who did not turn up to the hearing, were told building any more houses would not be tolerated until work on the stadium had been finished.

Swindon Borough Council's planning committee chair councillor Tim Swinyard, said he "wanted to be clear" the authority was not opposing housing on the site.

"What we don't want is for houses to be built and the stadium not to be built," he said.

"The stadium is important for north Swindon [and] Swindon Speedway."