Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Emily Williams was described as "very musical and always singing"

The family of an 11-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car have described her as "very musical and always singing".

Emily Williams was seriously hurt in the collision on Meadowcroft Road, Swindon at about 14:00 GMT on Friday. The driver of the vehicle involved, a Mercedes C180, remained on the scene.

Emily was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital, but died on Sunday afternoon.

Her family said "Emily has now donated her organs to help others."

Wiltshire Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the incident and is urging any witnesses to come forward.