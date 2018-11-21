Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Three men and three women were arrested during the raids at addresses across Swindon

Six people have been arrested during modern slavery raids.

Properties were raided across Swindon, including the town centre and Purton, after intelligence was gathered over an 11 month period.

Five adults were identified as suspected victims of modern slavery and sexual exploitation.

Three men, aged 23, 41 and 50, and three women, aged 22, 26 and 38, are suspected of human trafficking and managing a brothel for prostitution.

They remain in custody.

The operation "identified workers in the off-street sex trade who were potentially being exploited by an organised crime gang", Swindon and Wiltshire Anti-Slavery Partnership said.

The suspected victims have been given accommodation and further support by a national agency.