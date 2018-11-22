Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Hungerdown Lane, Chippenham on Monday night

A man suffered a broken leg and ankle in an "horrific" assault which police described as a "disability hate crime".

The victim, aged in his 50s, was on Hungerdown Lane in Chippenham, Wiltshire, at about 22:00 GMT on Monday when he was attacked by a man.

He was kicked and punched to the ground and left with a fractured leg and ankle which will require metal pins inserted.

Due to verbal abuse he received, police believe he was targeted because of his learning and physical disabilities.

'Called for help'

PCSO Val Wagstaff said: "This was a horrific assault which has left the victim with serious injuries.

"He was simply walking home from a friend's house when he was set upon by a complete stranger who wanted to hurt and humiliate him because he was disabled.

"We know that while the assault was taking place a couple walked past and the victim called out to them for help, but he was ignored."

Police said the suspect is described as white, believed to be under 5ft 8ins, with scruffy, collar-length grey hair.

He was wearing a light blue jacket, jeans, a distinctive belt and scruffy black shoes without laces and had a pedal bike with him.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is being asked to contact the force.