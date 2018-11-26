Four vehicles in M4 motorway crash near Swindon
- 26 November 2018
Four vehicles have been involved in crash on the westbound M4 between Swindon West and Chippenham.
The accident happened just after 07:00 GMT and some injuries have been reported, Wiltshire Police said.
Highways England said emergency services are at the scene and are working to clear the carriageway.
Another accident blocking the eastbound carriageway between J15 at Swindon East and J14 at Hungerford is now clear.