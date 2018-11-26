Image copyright PA Image caption Chief Constable Kier Pritchard oversaw the region's policing response to the nerve agent poisonings in Salisbury and Amesbury

The man who oversaw the policing response to the nerve agent poisonings in Wiltshire is the preferred candidate to be the region's new chief constable.

In March, Kier Pritchard was appointed temporary chief constable, having been in the assistant position since 2014.

Police and crime commissioner (PCC) Angus Macpherson favours Mr Pritchard to remain in the role permanently.

The PCC said a police and crime panel meeting on 30 November would be asked to confirm the appointment.

'Excellent job'

Mr Macpherson said: "Kier Pritchard has done an excellent job over the past eight months, in the face of unprecedented challenge in Wiltshire, his leadership has been outstanding and he excelled during the interview process.

"I am confident that he will continue to build on the great work being done in the force that he has played a key role in delivering."

Mr Pritchard said he had "a huge sense of pride for being chosen to lead the force I have served for more than 25 years".

"This is my home county and I am passionate about making sure we continue to deliver a policing service with our partners that meet the needs of everybody in our communities."

Mr Pritchard took over from Mike Veale who quit the force to take up the same position at Cleveland Police.