A woman was killed and another was badly injured when the car they were in was crushed by a tree as severe gales battered the UK.

The tree and power cables came down on the vehicle on the A30 at Compton Chamberlayne, near Salisbury, at about 09:30 GMT on Thursday.

The woman who died, from Dorset, was a passenger in the Ford Fiesta.

The driver, a 74-year-old woman, also from Dorset, suffered "life-changing" injuries to her leg.

The passenger was declared dead at the scene, while the driver was taken to hospital after being freed from the vehicle by fire crews using hydraulic cutting equipment.

She remains in a serious condition.

Wiltshire Police said: "It is believed that a large tree fell into the road and on to the car, a Ford Fiesta, which was travelling northbound from the direction of Fovant."

The force said due to the complexity of removing the tree and restoring the power infrastructure, the road remained closed until late on Thursday night.