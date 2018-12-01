Man killed in two-car crash on A4361 in Wiltshire
- 1 December 2018
A man in his 50s has been killed in a crash involving two cars in Wiltshire.
The collision between a Ford Focus and a Land Rover Freelander happened on the A4361 at Winterbourne Bassett, near Avebury, at around 18:30 GMT on Friday.
Wiltshire Police said the driver of the Ford Focus died at the scene, after the cars crashed and both went through a hedge.
The road was closed for a number of hours. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.