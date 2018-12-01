Image copyright Google Image caption Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash near Avebury in Wiltshire

A man in his 50s has been killed in a crash involving two cars in Wiltshire.

The collision between a Ford Focus and a Land Rover Freelander happened on the A4361 at Winterbourne Bassett, near Avebury, at around 18:30 GMT on Friday.

Wiltshire Police said the driver of the Ford Focus died at the scene, after the cars crashed and both went through a hedge.

The road was closed for a number of hours. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.