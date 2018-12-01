Image copyright PA Image caption The cathedral said it had been a "long and exhausting year" for the people of Salisbury

More than 1,000 candles have been lit and carried through Salisbury Cathedral as part of its advent services.

The "From Darkness to Light" processions take place this weekend to mark the start of the Christmas season.

Artworks, including a gigantic light-filled globe and a wave of singing lights, have also gone up outside the 800-year-old building.

Following a "long and exhausting year" for people in Salisbury, the cathedral said it wanted it to be extra special.

Image copyright PA Image caption Candles were carried through the 800-year-old cathedral as all electric and artificial lights were turned off during the service

Image copyright PA Image caption The art piece "Lumen" illuminates the stone arches outside the cathedral

Image copyright PA Image caption An "immersive walk-through experience" of 500 light and audio spheres is suspended outside

In March, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia survived being poisoned with Novichok in the city.

Dean of Salisbury the Very Reverend Nicholas Papadopulos said advent and Christmas were "particularly special this year".

"They reflect the journey made by the city and community in 2018 which has tested our resolve and our resilience," he said.

"I hope this advent will be a time of healing and renewed hope for Salisbury."

Cathedral director Jane Morgan said the cathedral wanted to "support the city" and "extend the message of optimism".

"It has been a long and exhausting year for many people in Salisbury, so we were determined to make Advent and Christmas extra special this year," she said.

The four illuminated artworks, collectively titled From Darkness to Light, are due to stay in place until 3 February.