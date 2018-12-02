Image caption The body of a woman was found at a property in Bence Court in Amesbury

A man has been arrested after a woman's body was found at a property in Wiltshire.

Police were called to an address in Bence Court, Amesbury, on Friday afternoon, after receiving reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.

A body of a woman in her 30s was discovered. Wiltshire Police said it was treating the death as "unexplained".

A 51-year-old man, from Salisbury, is being held in custody.

Det Insp Gemma Davies said: "Although we do not yet know how she died, we are keeping an open mind about whether or not there were any suspicious circumstances."