Man arrested over woman's death in Amesbury released
- 3 December 2018
A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman has been released with no further action.
The 51-year-old from Salisbury was arrested after the body of the woman, in her 30s, was found at a property in Bence Court, Amebsury on Friday.
Officers said the death was being treated as unexplained and the man would "now be treated as a witness".
Wiltshire Police has asked for anyone with any information about the death to contact them.