Wiltshire

Man arrested over woman's death in Amesbury released

  • 3 December 2018

A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman has been released with no further action.

The 51-year-old from Salisbury was arrested after the body of the woman, in her 30s, was found at a property in Bence Court, Amebsury on Friday.

Officers said the death was being treated as unexplained and the man would "now be treated as a witness".

Wiltshire Police has asked for anyone with any information about the death to contact them.

