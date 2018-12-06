Storm Diana: Woman killed by falling tree in Wiltshire named
A passenger who died when the car she was travelling in was crushed by a tree during severe gales has been named by police.
Margaret Ann Cryer, 75, known as Ann, was from Shaftesbury in Dorset.
She was killed when a tree and power cables came down on a Ford Fiesta, on the A30 at Compton Chamberlayne, near Salisbury, during a storm on 29 November.
It happened at about 09:30 GMT as severe gales battered the UK.
The driver of the car, a 74-year-old woman, also from Dorset, suffered "life-changing" injuries to her leg, police said.
It took rescue crews several hours to extricate the women and remove the debris.
A police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with [Mrs Cryer's] family at this very difficult time."