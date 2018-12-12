A father has appeared in court accused of murdering his baby son, it can be reported for the first time.

Paul Rich, 52, was charged with the murder of three-month-old Patrick Bradley in Swindon in March 2017.

A court order had prevented details of the case being reported but that was lifted earlier.

Mr Rich, of Shrivenham, Oxfordshire, appeared via video link at Swindon Magistrates Court on 5 December to be charged.

He did not attend a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

He is next due in court for a plea and trial preparation on 25 January.