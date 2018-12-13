Image caption Roland Orzabal formed Tears for Fears in Bath with Curt Smith

Dozens of things 1980s pop band Tears for Fears could do without have sold for nearly £40,000.

The band, formed in Bath by Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, were famous for songs including Shout, Sowing the Seeds of Love and Mad World.

The memorabilia and kit items - spread between 30 flight cases - were cleared from the garage of frontman Orzabal.

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs said the synths were the main attraction of the sale and went for between £2,100 and £5,500.

Other items included in the sale in Wiltshire were guitar amplifiers, pedal boards, VIP tour passes and even Roland Orzabal's Electro-Voice microphone.

The item sold are from the band's 1996 tour when Orzabal and Smith fell out and Orzabal kept the Tears for Fears name.

Mr Hobbs said: "We've never sold anything like this before. It's like a time capsule of a rock band's tour from over 20 years ago.

"It appears that once they completed their gigs back in 1996, all the equipment was put into storage - until now."

Image caption The band were famous for song such as Shout and Mad World