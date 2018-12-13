Wiltshire

Tears for Fears memorabilia sold off in auction

  • 13 December 2018
Roland Orzabal from Tears for Fears
Image caption Roland Orzabal formed Tears for Fears in Bath with Curt Smith

Dozens of things 1980s pop band Tears for Fears could do without have sold for nearly £40,000.

The band, formed in Bath by Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, were famous for songs including Shout, Sowing the Seeds of Love and Mad World.

The memorabilia and kit items - spread between 30 flight cases - were cleared from the garage of frontman Orzabal.

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs said the synths were the main attraction of the sale and went for between £2,100 and £5,500.

Other items included in the sale in Wiltshire were guitar amplifiers, pedal boards, VIP tour passes and even Roland Orzabal's Electro-Voice microphone.

The item sold are from the band's 1996 tour when Orzabal and Smith fell out and Orzabal kept the Tears for Fears name.

Mr Hobbs said: "We've never sold anything like this before. It's like a time capsule of a rock band's tour from over 20 years ago.

"It appears that once they completed their gigs back in 1996, all the equipment was put into storage - until now."
Image caption The band were famous for song such as Shout and Mad World
Image copyright Gardiner Houlgate
Image caption Synths from the band sold for between £2,100 and £5,500

