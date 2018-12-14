Image copyright Google Image caption Police thanked people who were queuing at the fast-food restaurant, as well as its manager and staff

Three men queuing at a McDonalds drive-thru were arrested by police who found "a large amount" of drugs in a car.

Officers moved in to search the vehicle as the men waited for a snack but the car's driver tried to speed off as they approached.

However, the escape bid failed when the car smashed into a police vehicle and two others at Swindon Bridgemead McDonalds.

Two men aged 27 and one aged 29, from Swindon and London, have been arrested.

Police said Class A and B drugs were found in the car at about 17:30 GMT on Wednesday.

Det Sgt Alex Spargo said: "I would like to assure [the public] that this action was necessary to take a large quantity of drugs off the streets of Swindon.

"I would like to thank those that were caught up in the queue at the restaurant for their patience and understanding whilst we took control of the situation and also the manager and staff at McDonald's for their help."