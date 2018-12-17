Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Police hope the dogs will be returned to their original owners or "found new homes by Christmas"

Dogs and vehicles used at an illegal hare coursing event have been seized by police.

Wiltshire Police received a "number of calls" from landowners and farmers in the Salisbury and Amesbury areas on Sunday.

Nine men have been reported for offences under the Hunting Act and police said they were "likely to be interviewed at a later date".

Officers said 10 lurcher-type dogs seized were believed stolen.

Insp Pete Sparrow said: "I want to make it clear that South Wiltshire will not accept this illegal activity and we will do everything in our power to make it difficult for those who want to hold hare coursing events here."

As well as the 10 dogs, police also seized two vehicles and a number of phones.