Image copyright Google Image caption Black Dog Hill, between the A361 and A3098 junctions, was closed for 12 hours for accident investigators

A 34-year-old woman and her unborn baby died when the car she was driving was in collision with a Porsche.

The crash happened on the A36 Black Dog Hill, near Warminster, on Tuesday, between the black Porsche and grey Peugeot - both travelling towards Bath.

"The woman was pregnant and tragically her unborn baby also died as a result of the collision," police said.

The Porsche driver, a 62-year-old man from the Bath area, remains in a "critical condition" in hospital.

"The driver of the Peugeot, who lived in the Warminster area, sustained significant injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," a Wiltshire Police spokesman said.

Officers have appealed for anyone who saw the crash or any of the vehicles involved immediately prior to the collision at 13:00 GMT to contact them.