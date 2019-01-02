Image caption It is alleged historical abuse and more recent incidents happened at Rowde care home

Adults with learning difficulties at a care home were sexually abused, it has been alleged.

It is claimed historical abuse and more recent incidents happened at Rowde care home near Devizes, which provides accommodation for up to 37 people.

The allegations came to light in a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report, which rated the home as inadequate.

HF Trust Ltd which runs the home has been contacted by the BBC for a comment.

'Daily occurrences'

The CQC, which visited the home in July last year, said it was prompted "in part" to carry out the inspection after it was notified of an incident following which alleged sexual abuse claims were made.

It said people "had not been protected against the risks of potential and alleged abuse from one person in the service towards other people living at Rowde".

"There had been a significant failing in how to manage situations of abuse and a culture at Rowde had developed which normalised incidents as daily occurrences," it added.

The report also stated "some staff had stopped seeing some incidents as reportable and referred to events as 'just what certain people did'".

It found a number of incidents "had not been either recorded on the system or reported to management".

These included "physical altercations" between people who received injuries and no medical help was sought and "unexplained bruising".

A person also "passed out with no medical attention called", "unexplained blood" was found on a bedroom floor, and people were "in pain and crying out".

The CQC said the notification was reported by the service to it and the adults safeguarding team, which was investigating.

It added the CQC was reviewing the information and considering what regulatory action to take.

Rowde has been placed in special measures by the CQC.

It has been told it must not admit any more people without the CQC's agreement, and it must also submit a monthly safeguarding report.