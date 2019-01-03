Image copyright Serve On Image caption Serve On provides search and rescue assistance in the UK and internationally

An emergency response charity has been given a £19,500 government grant to buy a new rescue boat.

Salisbury-based Serve On provides search and rescue assistance in the UK and internationally.

The money is coming from a £5m pot which was started in 2014 and being distributed to inland water rescue charities across the country.

Serve On is among 57 groups across the UK to benefit from the Department for Transport's rescue boat fund.

'Real reward'

Serve On communications manager Martin Phillips said: "Our volunteers train hard in order to be able to make a difference in their community when needed. The new boat will extend their ability to support the emergency services in a crisis.

"Being able to help others when they are in trouble is the real reward for volunteers but, of course, they can't do it without funding."

Salisbury MP John Glen tweeted he was "delighted" with the announcement.