Overrunning engineering work has delayed the reopening of a major railway line causing "absolute chaos".

Work to lay new track and extend the platform at Westbury, Wiltshire, took place over the festive period.

It was due have been completed by Friday morning but Network Rail said it did not know how long it would take for services to get back to normal.

Project manager Sarah Fraser said the delay was caused by a "significant issue" with the signalling system.

"There are some emerging issues and we are not able to tell at the moment what it's going to take to get them fixed," she added.

Great Western Railway said road replacement transport had been put in place.

Some commuters took to social media to vent their frustration over the disruption, which has effected the line between Trowbridge and Warminster.

One passenger, Sheyde Bolton, said it was "absolute chaos".

@BBCWiltshire Absolute train chaos today! No trains to Bath or Bristol from Westbury or Trowbridge. After having put all the prices up, this is an absolute joke. There's not enough buses for everyone and they've not updated the screens or google searches so people keep turning up — Sheyde Bolton (@Sheydey) January 4, 2019

The improvements over Christmas, costing £25m, were part of ongoing electrification work on the Great Western network.

Travellers have been urged to check the National Rail Enquiries website for the latest travel information.

On Wednesday, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling accused trade unions of driving the 3.1% increase in rail fares in England and Wales.

He said unions had demanded "higher pay rises than anyone else" and threatened strikes if they did not get them.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Union said it was "scandalous" that Mr Grayling was trying to blame workers.