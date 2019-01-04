Westbury rail engineering work delays 'causing chaos'
Overrunning engineering work has delayed the reopening of a major railway line causing "absolute chaos".
Work to lay new track and extend the platform at Westbury, Wiltshire, took place over the festive period.
It was due have been completed by Friday morning but Network Rail said it did not know how long it would take for services to get back to normal.
Project manager Sarah Fraser said the delay was caused by a "significant issue" with the signalling system.
"There are some emerging issues and we are not able to tell at the moment what it's going to take to get them fixed," she added.
Great Western Railway said road replacement transport had been put in place.
Some commuters took to social media to vent their frustration over the disruption, which has effected the line between Trowbridge and Warminster.
One passenger, Sheyde Bolton, said it was "absolute chaos".
The improvements over Christmas, costing £25m, were part of ongoing electrification work on the Great Western network.
Travellers have been urged to check the National Rail Enquiries website for the latest travel information.
- Five charts explain rail passengers' woe
- Grayling blames rail fare hike on unions
- Rail passengers urged to check timetables
On Wednesday, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling accused trade unions of driving the 3.1% increase in rail fares in England and Wales.
He said unions had demanded "higher pay rises than anyone else" and threatened strikes if they did not get them.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport Union said it was "scandalous" that Mr Grayling was trying to blame workers.